Cerebellum GP LLC Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Cerebellum GP LLC cut its position in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Visteon by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Visteon by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Visteon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,650,000.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.27. Visteon Corp has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Visteon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

