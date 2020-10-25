Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,545,700,000 after buying an additional 3,501,094 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 387.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,008,000 after purchasing an additional 681,158 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 41.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,251,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 662,049 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,353,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 108.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 581,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,109,000 after buying an additional 302,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average is $80.44.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

