Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires New Stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $112,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 19,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total value of $1,579,854.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,264.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 40,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $3,332,217.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 278,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,761,510.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,643 shares of company stock worth $5,116,422 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENV. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $84.12 on Friday. Envestnet Inc has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -382.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

