Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases 118 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 822 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 422 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 989 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,440.47.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,204.40 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1,605.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,177.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,848.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

