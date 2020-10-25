Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,204.40 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1,605.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,177.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,848.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,440.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

