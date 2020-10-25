Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,468 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.7% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 97.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after buying an additional 337,591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 153.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $251,500,000 after acquiring an additional 263,046 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,440.47.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,204.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,177.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,848.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,605.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

