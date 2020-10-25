Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.6% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 337,591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $251,500,000 after acquiring an additional 263,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,204.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,177.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,848.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,605.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,440.47.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

