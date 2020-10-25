Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 600 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 61.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,083,000 after buying an additional 21,959,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,087 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Slack Technologies by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,645,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,837,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

NYSE:WORK opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.59 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $119,810.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 164,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,917,844.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $40,997.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 292,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,122.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,333 shares of company stock worth $13,266,476. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on WORK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Slack Technologies in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.