Morgan Stanley Increases Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $59.00

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LUV. Raymond James boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,480 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,576 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,326 shares of the airline’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,917 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

