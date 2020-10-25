Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,483 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Vereit were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Vereit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vereit by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vereit in the first quarter worth $50,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vereit in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vereit during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18. Vereit Inc has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Vereit’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

VER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Vereit in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vereit in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,279,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

