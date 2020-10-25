Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 384 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,155 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 68.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 574,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after buying an additional 233,188 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $4,222,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 25,286 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $797,162.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $367,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,593 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

