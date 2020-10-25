Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 603.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.73.

In related news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $141.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $145.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.85.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

