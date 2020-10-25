Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,548 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 62.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 36.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 55.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $4,512,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,022,493.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $382,863.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,733.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,488,958 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $107.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $110.82.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.54.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

