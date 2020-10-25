Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,637 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 42.2% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $64.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.67. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Barclays raised Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

