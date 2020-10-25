Zacks Investment Research Boosts Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $148.25

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price objective lifted by Zacks Investment Research to $148.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of CSL opened at $131.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.04. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $169.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 43,900.0% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.