Morgan Stanley Increases Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $146.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $146.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.73.

AVY stock opened at $141.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $145.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 603.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

