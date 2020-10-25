Morgan Stanley Raises Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $49.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

NYSE:ALK opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 228.2% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,268,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,989,000 after purchasing an additional 881,854 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,442,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 936,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after purchasing an additional 515,178 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 441.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 616,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after buying an additional 502,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,157,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

