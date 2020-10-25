STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) PT Raised to $47.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.19% from the stock’s previous close.

STM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 68.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $2,121,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,774 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 55,504 shares during the period. 3.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

