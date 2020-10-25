Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,284 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in A. O. Smith by 4,042.8% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,278,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,891 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1,242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,733,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,037,000 after acquiring an additional 457,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

In other news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,433,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,916.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,063 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AOS stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

