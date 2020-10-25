Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,063,532,000 after acquiring an additional 51,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,942,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,408,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,364 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 450,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,319,000 after acquiring an additional 39,195 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 382,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,045,000 after acquiring an additional 52,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,640,000 after acquiring an additional 17,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 49,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $14,436,468.43. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $141,708.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,879 shares of company stock valued at $54,533,488 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $284.75 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $317.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.78 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RingCentral from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.48.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

