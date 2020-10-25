SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,755 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $669,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,008,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,918,000 after purchasing an additional 134,898 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 87.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total value of $47,639.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,564.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total transaction of $282,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,930.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,916 shares of company stock worth $3,643,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIVB. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.38.

SIVB opened at $296.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

