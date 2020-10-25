Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Raised to $43.00 at UBS Group

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.44% from the stock’s current price.

ALK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

ALK opened at $41.57 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at $641,973.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 8,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 239.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 623.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

