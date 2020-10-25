Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Raised to $43.00 at UBS Group

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.44% from the stock’s current price.

ALK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

ALK opened at $41.57 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at $641,973.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 8,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 239.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 623.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Analyst Recommendations for Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sonoco Products Lowered to Neutral at BofA Securities
Sonoco Products Lowered to Neutral at BofA Securities
Argus Upgrades PACCAR to Buy
Argus Upgrades PACCAR to Buy
Mizuho Cuts Valero Energy Price Target to $50.00
Mizuho Cuts Valero Energy Price Target to $50.00
Barclays Raises Canadian Pacific Railway Price Target to $420.00
Barclays Raises Canadian Pacific Railway Price Target to $420.00
Morgan Stanley Raises Crown Price Target to $100.00
Morgan Stanley Raises Crown Price Target to $100.00
Cerebellum GP LLC Buys Shares of 303 Marriott International, Inc.
Cerebellum GP LLC Buys Shares of 303 Marriott International, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report