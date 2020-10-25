Analyzing Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) & BancorpSouth Bank (NASDAQ:BXS)

Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) and BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Carter Bank & Trust has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancorpSouth Bank has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

32.1% of Carter Bank & Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Carter Bank & Trust and BancorpSouth Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bank & Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 BancorpSouth Bank 0 5 3 0 2.38

Carter Bank & Trust presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. BancorpSouth Bank has a consensus price target of $26.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.78%. Given Carter Bank & Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Carter Bank & Trust is more favorable than BancorpSouth Bank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carter Bank & Trust and BancorpSouth Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bank & Trust $169.01 million 1.14 $11.90 million N/A N/A BancorpSouth Bank $1.06 billion 2.39 $234.26 million $2.51 9.80

BancorpSouth Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bank & Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bank & Trust and BancorpSouth Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bank & Trust N/A N/A N/A BancorpSouth Bank 19.81% 9.37% 1.08%

Summary

BancorpSouth Bank beats Carter Bank & Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter Bank & Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; fixed and variable rate mortgage loans; and insurance products. In addition, it provides safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated drafts for various accounts. As of May 18, 2020, the company operated 99 branches. Carter Bank & Trust was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions. In addition, it offers fixed and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; residential construction loans; second mortgage loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as non-residential consumer loans that consist of automobile, recreation vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account secured loans, as well as issues credit cards. Further, the company operates as an agent for the sale of commercial lines of insurance; and offers a line of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. Additionally, it provides credit related products, trust and investment management, asset management, retirement and savings solutions, and estate planning and annuity products. It operates in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as BancorpSouth, Inc. and changed its name to BancorpSouth Bank in October 2017. BancorpSouth Bank was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

