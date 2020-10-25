Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $38,000 Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FEZ. Stadion Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $23,753,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 502,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after acquiring an additional 117,535 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,525,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 292.3% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 68,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,070,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $41.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average is $35.22.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

