Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $150,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $62,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.