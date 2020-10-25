Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $150,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $62,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AT&T (NYSE:T)

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $38,000 Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF
Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $38,000 Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF
Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $150,000 in AT&T Inc.
Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $150,000 in AT&T Inc.
1,746 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC
1,746 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC
Crumly & Associates Inc. Invests $329,000 in Visa Inc
Crumly & Associates Inc. Invests $329,000 in Visa Inc
Darden Restaurants, Inc. Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV
Darden Restaurants, Inc. Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV
Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $29,000 in Futu Holdings Limited
Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $29,000 in Futu Holdings Limited


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report