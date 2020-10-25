1,746 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $132,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,446,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,696,000 after acquiring an additional 388,734 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,924,000.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

