Crumly & Associates Inc. Invests $329,000 in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $198.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.62.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

