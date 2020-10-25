Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush lowered Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.91.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $99.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.79. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $124.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.34%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

