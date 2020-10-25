Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $29,000 in Futu Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FUTU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FUTU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,104,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,905,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. 2.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS FUTU opened at $33.22 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20.

Futu (OTCMKTS:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The health services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $88.72 million for the quarter.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

