PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 73,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,209,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNC opened at $114.81 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

