Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Cintas by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.36.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $338.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $358.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.28 and its 200 day moving average is $279.95.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,573 shares of company stock worth $30,037,038 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.