Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BofA Securities downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $262.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

