Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) PT Raised to $162.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $136.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.88.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $198.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $207.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.26.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

