Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) PT Raised to $162.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $136.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.23% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.88.
Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $198.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $207.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.26.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.
