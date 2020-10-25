Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 298 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 32.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 413.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $115.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.42. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.73.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

