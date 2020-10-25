Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases Shares of 766 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,884,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 219,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 58,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 503.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $36.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average is $32.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

