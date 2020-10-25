Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $660.00 at Pivotal Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price boosted by Pivotal Research from $650.00 to $660.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $527.97.

NFLX opened at $488.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.99. Netflix has a one year low of $268.80 and a one year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total value of $719,129.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,307,171.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,986 shares of company stock worth $169,898,723 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

