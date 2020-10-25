Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 251 Shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the first quarter worth $761,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the second quarter worth $467,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 551.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.56. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $47.76.

