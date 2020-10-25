BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 270.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,026,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after purchasing an additional 848,364 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,648,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after purchasing an additional 176,253 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,573,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 263,585 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 694,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 110,580 shares during the period. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,141,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $9.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

