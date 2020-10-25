Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Exelixis by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 39,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $872,336.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,422 shares of company stock worth $1,744,438 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.29 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Exelixis had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

