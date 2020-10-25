Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,334 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

