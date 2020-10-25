Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) PT Raised to $16.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.29.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $14.16 on Friday. Mattel has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 6,950,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,913 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,462,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mattel by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,716 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Mattel by 258.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 265,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 434,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 214.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 188,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 352,957 shares in the last quarter.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

