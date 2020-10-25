Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Raised to $57.00

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

KO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

NYSE:KO opened at $50.52 on Friday. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,439 shares of company stock valued at $21,012,407 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 59.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after buying an additional 122,633 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Analyst Recommendations for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $38,000 Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF
Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $38,000 Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF
Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $150,000 in AT&T Inc.
Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $150,000 in AT&T Inc.
1,746 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC
1,746 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC
Crumly & Associates Inc. Invests $329,000 in Visa Inc
Crumly & Associates Inc. Invests $329,000 in Visa Inc
Darden Restaurants, Inc. Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV
Darden Restaurants, Inc. Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV
Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $29,000 in Futu Holdings Limited
Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $29,000 in Futu Holdings Limited


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report