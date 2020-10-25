Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Raised to $57.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

KO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

NYSE:KO opened at $50.52 on Friday. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,439 shares of company stock valued at $21,012,407 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 59.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after buying an additional 122,633 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

