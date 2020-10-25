Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 4,823 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,371 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,249,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,587,540,000 after buying an additional 2,409,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $204,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,597 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,184,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,200,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $650,302,000 after purchasing an additional 806,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 99.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,089,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $99,705,000 after purchasing an additional 543,848 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $85.54 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

