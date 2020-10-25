$1.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will announce earnings per share of $1.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Landstar System posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.31.

In other news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $377,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,971.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $979,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,760.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Landstar System by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Landstar System stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.