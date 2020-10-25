Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Raymond James

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Truist upgraded Regions Financial to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,490,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after buying an additional 6,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,057,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,968,000 after buying an additional 5,748,190 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,554,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,012,000 after buying an additional 1,891,431 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,500,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,885,000 after buying an additional 1,450,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after buying an additional 1,232,485 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

