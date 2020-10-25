$0.88 EPS Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.86. Minerals Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.52 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on MTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 95.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 105.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $58.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.74. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

