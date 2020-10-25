Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 447.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Entergy by 23.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $108.95 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.07.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

