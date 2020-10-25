Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Position in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Domino's Pizza were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 118.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Domino's Pizza by 446.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino's Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Domino's Pizza during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino's Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $624,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $959,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $108,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,925 shares of company stock worth $3,733,417 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ opened at $394.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.33. Domino's Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $255.77 and a one year high of $435.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $402.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.26.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.92 million. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. Domino's Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino's Pizza, Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Domino's Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Domino's Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Domino's Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Domino's Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.86.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

