Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 592 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 768,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,131,000 after acquiring an additional 89,354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $4,482,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4,813.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 820,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after purchasing an additional 803,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 9.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 59,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.32 per share, for a total transaction of $189,035.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,201.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $5,544,211.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 540,834 shares of company stock worth $36,144,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $66.76 on Friday. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.06.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

