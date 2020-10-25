Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHKP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.43.
NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $120.47 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $130.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.22.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,998,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,164 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 169,233.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 508,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,575,000 after purchasing an additional 507,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,152,000 after buying an additional 312,165 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,298,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,650,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.