Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHKP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.43.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $120.47 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $130.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.22.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,998,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,164 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 169,233.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 508,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,575,000 after purchasing an additional 507,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,152,000 after buying an additional 312,165 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,298,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,650,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

